चाहे सलमान हों, किसिंग सीन या हद से ज्यादा बेशर्मी, जानें Bigg Boss की TRP कितनी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Bigg Boss 11 out of top 10 while Kundali Bhagya takes the first position{"_id":"5a04386f4f1c1bc1678ba3a8","slug":"bigg-boss-11-out-of-top-10-while-kundali-bhagya-takes-the-first-position","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u0939\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 Bigg Boss \u0915\u0940 TRP \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
हाल ही में BARC ने 44 दिन की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इस रेटिंग में स्टार प्लस का नया चैनल स्टार भारत काफी आगे है। चैनल का शो 'क्या हाल मिस्टर पांचाल' की टीआरपी बहुत अच्छी है। ये शो टॉप 20 की लिस्ट में शामिल हो गया है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.