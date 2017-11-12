Download App
Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची घर से बाहर, ये कंटेस्टेंट भी है तलवार की नोक पर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:00 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy Eliminated From The Show

इस हफ्ते घर के कैप्टन चुने गए सब्यसाची सतपथी को 'बिग बॉस 11' से बाहर किया जा सकता है। ऑनलाइन वोटिंग में उन्हें सबसे कम वोट्स मिले थे। उनके अलावा एक और कंटेस्टेंट पर तलवार लटकी है। इस हफ्ते सपना चौधरी, प्रियांक शर्मा, सब्यसाची सतपथी, महजबी और बेनाफशा नॉमिनेट किये गए थे।

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
