Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची घर से बाहर, ये कंटेस्टेंट भी है तलवार की नोक पर
इस हफ्ते घर के कैप्टन चुने गए सब्यसाची सतपथी को 'बिग बॉस 11' से बाहर किया जा सकता है। ऑनलाइन वोटिंग में उन्हें सबसे कम वोट्स मिले थे। उनके अलावा एक और कंटेस्टेंट पर तलवार लटकी है। इस हफ्ते सपना चौधरी, प्रियांक शर्मा, सब्यसाची सतपथी, महजबी और बेनाफशा नॉमिनेट किये गए थे।
