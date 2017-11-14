Download App
BIGG BOSS 11: अर्शी खान ने दिखाया hotness का ऐसा जलवा, घबरा गया ये स्टार

amarujala.com: presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:27 AM IST
bigg boss 11 arshi khan show her hotness to kapil sharma

बिग बॅास के घर में एक ऐसी स्टार है जो भले ही काम से स्टार न हो पर अपनी अदाओं से लोगों का दिल जीतने की कोशिश में लगी रहती है। वो अपनी हॉट अदाओं से किसी को भी परेशान कर सकती हैं और ये स्टार और कोई नहीं बल्कि अर्शी खान हैं। ये बात खुद कॉमेडियन और एक्टर कपिल शर्मा ने कही है। 

पढ़ेंः बेघर होते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट पर फूटा महजबी का गुस्सा, कहा- मुझे उसकी औकात दिखानी है

