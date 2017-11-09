Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

BB 11: बंदगी ने लिया प्रियांक से पुनीश का बदला, बोलीं- 'मुझे पता है तूने कहां-कहां रात काली की'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 01:03 PM IST
bandagi did odd comment on priyank for puneesh in bigg boss

बिग बॉस के घर में पिछले आठ हफ्तों से चल रहा माहौल अब पूरी तरह से बदल चुका है। क्योंकि घर के दो टुकड़े हो चुके हैं। बता दें कि पुनीश और प्रियांक घर के टूटने की सबसे बड़ी वजह निकलकर सामने आए हैं...

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss 11 bigg boss puneesh and priyank bandagi kalra More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बिग बॅास के इतिहास में पहली बार चौंकाने वाला फैसला, हितेन-हिना घर से बाहर

bigg boss contestant hina khan and hiten tejwani goes jail for broke the rule in bigg boss house
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

नए साल से पहले कपिल शर्मा की लगी लॉटरी, सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया सबसे बड़ा तोहफा

Kapil Sharma says me and Sunil Grover do next show together
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर होते ही ढिंचैक ने खोले घर के सीक्रेट, हिना-विकास निशाने पर

big boss contestant dhinchak pooja revealed about hina khan, shilpa and akash
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

बिग बॅास के इतिहास में पहली बार चौंकाने वाला फैसला, हितेन-हिना घर से बाहर

bigg boss contestant hina khan and hiten tejwani goes jail for broke the rule in bigg boss house
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस के इस Ex-कंटेस्टेंट की गर्लफ्रेंड ने डाली ऐसी PHOTOS कि हो गया था बवाल

Bigg boss ex contestant Manu Punjabi rubbishes reports of his wedding
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

‘बिग बॉस 11’ के घर में पुनीश और बंदिगी ने की ‘पर्सनल बातें’

Puneesh and bandigi had personal romantic talks in big boss 11 1:20
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!