IPL-2017 IPL-2017

बालिका वधू की 'सांची' ने पोस्ट की बोल्ड तस्वीरें, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई वायरल

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 05:43 PM IST
'Balika Vadhu' fame Roop Durgapal shares backless picture and it's wow

अभी तक 'बालिका बधू' की सांची को आपने काफी ट्रेडिशनल लुक में देखा होगा लेकिन उनकी बोल्ड तस्वीरें देख कर आप हिल जाएंगे। ये हॉट तस्वीरें उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखे उनकी ऐसी ही सेक्सी तस्वीरें।  

कपिल शर्मा पर फूटा सिंगर का गुस्सा, बीच में ही छोड़ दिया शूट

Singer-composer Amaal Malik angry over Kapil Sharma, storms out of the shoot
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

निया की बोल्ड तस्वीरों से परेशान हुआ यूजर, गाली देकर अकाउंट किया डिलीट

tv actress nia sharma instagram account hacked and then deleted
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

स्वामी ओम और प्रियंका जग्गा ने किया अफवाहों को खारिज

Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga dating to be a part of Nach Baliye ? Priyanka Jagga denies
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

