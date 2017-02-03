बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कंगाल होने की कगार पर है ये सुपरस्टार, अय्याशी के चलते गंवाई दौलत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Hollywood
›
This superstar is in financial crisis courtesy his lavish lifestyle
{"_id":"5894176f4f1c1b313de84254","slug":"this-superstar-is-in-financial-crisis-courtesy-his-lavish-lifestyle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094c\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:55 PM IST
सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता के लिए गोल्डन ग्लोब जैसे कई पुरस्कार जीत चुका ये सुपरस्टार एक वक्त पर शानो-शौकत भरी जिंदगी बिताता था लेकिन आज ये कंगाली की कगार पर पहुंच गया है जिसकी वजह इस स्टार की अय्याशी और खर्चीली जीवन शैली है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5894176f4f1c1b313de84254","slug":"this-superstar-is-in-financial-crisis-courtesy-his-lavish-lifestyle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u094c\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"589064c14f1c1b8a17e81523","slug":"shocking-this-heroine-was-raped-at-14-and-again-in-1998","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, '7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908'","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"588adfff4f1c1b165dcf3b84","slug":"this-actress-hospitalized-for-mental-evaluation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0917\u0932\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58931cef4f1c1b313de837dd","slug":"b-day-spl-this-heroine-has-a-tragic-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u0932\u0940\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u091d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5892bc794f1c1b9c35e801de","slug":"flashback-this-is-how-raaj-kumar-rejected-a-director-s-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902', \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5892f7324f1c1b4a40e8102b","slug":"flashback-when-bhagyashree-cried-for-hours-on-being-hugged-by-salman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589064c14f1c1b8a17e81523","slug":"shocking-this-heroine-was-raped-at-14-and-again-in-1998","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, '7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a \u0917\u0908'","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top