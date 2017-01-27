आपका शहर Close

बालकनी में हीरोइन की अजीबोगरीब हरकतें देख पड़ोसी ले गए पागलखाने

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 10:11 PM IST
This actress hospitalized for mental evaluation

हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मीशा बार्टन के साथ हाल ही में ऐसा भयानक हादसा हुआ जिसके बाद उनके पड़ोसी भी डर गए। दरअसल हाल ही में मीशा को अपने घर की पिछले हिस्से की चारदीवारी पर लटकते हुए देखा गया और वो अजीबोगरीब तरह से चिल्ला रहीं थीं और कह रहीं थीं जल्द ही ये दुनिया खत्म हो जाएगी और उनकी मां एक डायन हैं।

