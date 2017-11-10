नहीं थमेगा 'स्टार वार्स' का रोमांचक सफर, सीरीज में शामिल होंगी तीन और फिल्में, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें
The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson To Make Three More Star War Films
अगर आप ये सोचकर उदास हो रहे थे कि फिल्म 'द लास्ट जेडी' के साथ पिछले 40 सालों से चला आ रहा 'स्टार वार्स' की गाथा समाप्त हो जाएगी, तो आपका दिल खुश करने के लिए हमारे पास एक बड़ी खबर है। 'वॉल्ट डिजनी' ने घोषणा की है कि इस चर्चित फ्रैंचाइज के तहत तीन और फिल्में (ट्रिलॉजी) बनाई जाएंगी।
