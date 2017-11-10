Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

नहीं थमेगा 'स्टार वार्स' का रोमांचक सफर, सीरीज में शामिल होंगी तीन और फिल्में, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:17 AM IST
The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson To Make Three More Star War Films

अगर आप ये सोचकर उदास हो रहे थे कि फिल्म 'द लास्ट जेडी' के साथ पिछले 40 सालों से चला आ रहा 'स्टार वार्स' की गाथा समाप्त हो जाएगी, तो आपका दिल खुश करने के लिए हमारे पास एक बड़ी खबर है। 'वॉल्ट डिजनी' ने घोषणा की है कि इस चर्चित फ्रैंचाइज के तहत तीन और फिल्में (ट्रिलॉजी) बनाई जाएंगी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

star wars star wars trilogy rian johnson the last jedi More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सरकार ने खुद बताया खिलजी को पद्मावती का प्रेमी, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ एमएलए का आरोप

senior bjp leader joins sanjay leela bhansali in padmavati row
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

ब्रिटनी स्पियर्स की फिसली ड्रेस और सामने आईं ऐसी तस्वीरें, शर्म आ जाएगी आपको

Britney Spears suffers a nip slip while performing in Las Vegas
  • रविवार, 5 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इन दो हिरोइनों ने स्टेज पर सबके सामने किया किस, वायरल हो रहा है ये वीडियो

Kate Winslet and Allison Janney Kiss At Hollywood Film Awards 2017 Video Going Viral
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

50 से ज्यादा एक्ट्रेसेज से यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्रोड्यूसर के बारे में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein taking treatment at luxury rehab center
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से इसलिए ऐश्वर्या की फोटो डिलीट करा दी अभिषेक ने

abhishek bacchan scolds photographer for clicking pic of aishwarya rai 0:55
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

रानी पद्मावती के वंशज का फूटा गुस्सा, पूछे ऐसे तीखे सवाल कि तिलमिला जाएंगे भंसाली

descendants of Padmavati ask the question from Sanjay Leela Bhansali
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!