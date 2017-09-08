Download App
प्रियंका चोपड़ा को 'क्वांटिको' से 'बाहर का रास्ता' दिखाने की थी तैयारी!

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 03:26 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra reveals, there was a time when filmmakers dropped her from Quantico

एफबीआई एजेंट के तौर पर अमेरिकी टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' में अपना जलवा बिखेर चुकी प्रियंका चोपड़ा को एक समय प्रोजेक्ट से बाहर निकालने की तैयारी हो चुकी थी। ये बात किसी और ने नहीं, बल्कि खुद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कही। टोरंटो इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने हॉलीवुड करियर के बारे में बात की।

