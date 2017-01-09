बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लिफ्ट में कुछ अजब गजब करती दिखीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सामने आया VIDEO
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 04:27 PM IST
हाल ही में हुए गोल्डन ग्लोब्स 2017 अवॉर्ड्स में धमाल मचाने वाली बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो एक लिफ्ट के अंदर एक हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के साथ अजीबोगरीब हरकतें करती नजर आ रही हैं।
