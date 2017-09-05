इस सिंगर की दीवानी हैं मिशेल ओबामा, सेरेना विलियम्स, जन्मदिन पर कॉपी किया लुक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Hollywood
›
Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and many celebrities wishes birthday to Beyonce in her own style{"_id":"59ae74de4f1c1b0f088b4631","slug":"michelle-obama-serena-williams-and-many-celebrities-wishes-birthday-to-beyonce-in-her-own-style","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0932 \u0913\u092c\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u0938\u0947\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
अमेरिकन म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में सबसे बड़े नाम के तौर पर स्थापित बेयोंस की सारी दुनिया दीवानी है। उनके दीवानों में अमेरिका की एक्स फर्स्ट लेडी मिशेल ओबामा हैं, तो टेनिस की दुनिया की सबसे सफल खिलाड़ियों में से एक सेनेना विलियम्स भी। इन हस्तियों की बेयोंस को लेकर दीवानगी इसी बात से समझी जा सकती है कि उन्होंने बेयोंस के बर्थडे पर न सिर्फ बधाईयां भेजी, बल्कि उनके लुक को भी कॉपी किया। यही नहीं, बियोंस की वेबसाइट पर भी इन तस्वीरों को अपलोड किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, बेयोंस के बारे में...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.