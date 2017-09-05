Download App
इस सिंगर की दीवानी हैं मिशेल ओबामा, सेरेना विलियम्स, जन्मदिन पर कॉपी किया लुक

shravan shukla

shravan shukla, Amar Ujala

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:33 PM IST
Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and many celebrities wishes birthday to Beyonce in her own style

अमेरिकन म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में सबसे बड़े नाम के तौर पर स्थापित बेयोंस की सारी दुनिया दीवानी है। उनके दीवानों में अमेरिका की एक्स फर्स्ट लेडी मिशेल ओबामा हैं, तो टेनिस की दुनिया की सबसे सफल खिलाड़ियों में से एक सेनेना विलियम्स भी। इन हस्तियों की बेयोंस को लेकर दीवानगी इसी बात से समझी जा सकती है कि उन्होंने बेयोंस के बर्थडे पर न सिर्फ बधाईयां भेजी, बल्कि उनके लुक को भी कॉपी किया। यही नहीं, बियोंस की वेबसाइट पर भी इन तस्वीरों को अपलोड किया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, बेयोंस के बारे में...

Your Story has been saved!