माइकल जैक्सन की बेटी का खुलासा, '14 साल की उम्र में मेरा शारीरिक शोषण हुआ था'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 01:30 PM IST
michael jackson daughter paris revealed about sexual assault

हॉलीवुड के पॉप स्टार माइकल जैक्सन की बेटी पेरिस माइकल ने एक बेहद चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। एक लीडिंग मैगजीन को दिए इंटरव्यू में पेरिस ने बताया कि 14 साल की उम्र में उनका शारीरिक शोषण हुआ था।

