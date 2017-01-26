बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माइकल जैक्सन की बेटी का खुलासा, '14 साल की उम्र में मेरा शारीरिक शोषण हुआ था'
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 01:30 PM IST
हॉलीवुड के पॉप स्टार माइकल जैक्सन की बेटी पेरिस माइकल ने एक बेहद चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। एक लीडिंग मैगजीन को दिए इंटरव्यू में पेरिस ने बताया कि 14 साल की उम्र में उनका शारीरिक शोषण हुआ था।
