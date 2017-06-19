बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
100 मिलियन फैंस के दिलों पर राज करने वाली कैटी पेरी की दिलकश तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:44 PM IST
पॉप सिंगर
कैटी पेरी सोशल मीडिया की नई क्वीन बन गई हैं। वो दुनिया में ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो करने वाली शख्सियत बन गई हैं। उनके फॉलोअर्स की संख्या 100 मिलियन से पार हो गई है।
पूरी दुनिया में अपनी आवाज से लोगों को दीवाना बनाने वाली कैटी पेरी की देखिए चुनिंदा तस्वीरें-
