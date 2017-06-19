आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

100 मिलियन फैंस के दिलों पर राज करने वाली कैटी पेरी की दिलकश तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:44 PM IST
Katy Perry Reaches 100 Million Followers On Twitter, Check Out Her Best Pictures

पॉप सिंगर कैटी पेरी सोशल मीडिया की नई क्वीन बन गई हैं। वो दुनिया में ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो करने वाली शख्सियत बन गई हैं। उनके फॉलोअर्स की संख्या 100 मिलियन से पार हो गई है।

पूरी दुनिया में अपनी आवाज से लोगों को दीवाना बनाने वाली कैटी पेरी की देखिए चुनिंदा तस्वीरें-

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news bollywood news in hindi

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Viewed

नेकेड ड्रेस पहनकर इस एक्ट्रेस ने उड़ाई फैशन की धज्जियां, खुले रह गए लोगों के मुंह

Bella Hadid just raised all fashion bars with a naked dress at Cannes
  • शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2017
  • +

23 साल की एरियाना ग्रांड के जस्टिन बीबर भी हैं दीवाने, आतंकी हमले में बाल-बाल बचीं

Manchester Arena Ariana Grande concert bomb blast
  • मंगलवार, 23 मई 2017
  • +

पिता के साथ कांस फेस्टिवल पहुंची थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, यूं सरक गई ड्रेस

Bella Hadid accidentally flashes her nude underwear in Cannes film festival 2017
  • गुरुवार, 18 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

मिथुन दा के साथ ये सीन कर घबरा गई थीं सुष्मिता सेन, जा पहुंची थी शिकायत करने

sushmita sen and mithun chakraborty rape scene in chingari make her angry and mithun havoc
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत