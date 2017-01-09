आपका शहर Close

हीरोइन की मां को दे डाली धमकी, 'शादी तुड़वाई तो कर दूंगा तबाह'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:56 PM IST
Kanye West threatens mother-in-law for spoiling marriage with Kim

रिएलिटी टीवी स्टार और हॉलीवुड हीरोइन किम कार्दशियन के पति कान्ये वेस्ट ने अपनी सास यानि किम की मां को धमकी दी है कि अगर उन्होंने उन्होंने उनकी शादी को तोड़ने की कोशिश की तो वो उन्हें तबाह कर देंगे।

