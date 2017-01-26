आपका शहर Close

ट्रेन में भीख मांगने वाला बच्चा बना ऑस्ट्रेलिया का बिजनेसमैन, रियल लाइफ पर बनी हॉलीवुड फिल्म

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 06:46 PM IST
hollywood film lion sheru real story

हॉलीवुड फिल्‍म 'लॉयन' में सपोर्टिंग रोल निभाने वाले भारतीय मूल के ब्रिटिश एक्टर देव पटेल को ऑस्कर के लिए नॉमिनेट किया गया है। ये फिल्म मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में रहने वाले बच्चे शेरू की जिंदगी पर आधारित है। 27 जनवरी को ये फिल्म भारत में रिलीज की जाएगी। आइए जानते हैं खंडवा में भीख मांगने वाला शेरू कैसे बना ऑस्ट्रेलिया का बिजनेसमैन।

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

