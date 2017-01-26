बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रेन में भीख मांगने वाला बच्चा बना ऑस्ट्रेलिया का बिजनेसमैन, रियल लाइफ पर बनी हॉलीवुड फिल्म
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Hollywood
›
hollywood film lion sheru real story
{"_id":"588985694f1c1b5c02cf6581","slug":"hollywood-film-lion-sheru-real-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928, \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 06:46 PM IST
हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'लॉयन' में सपोर्टिंग रोल निभाने वाले भारतीय मूल के ब्रिटिश एक्टर देव पटेल को ऑस्कर के लिए नॉमिनेट किया गया है। ये फिल्म मध्यप्रदेश के खंडवा में रहने वाले बच्चे शेरू की जिंदगी पर आधारित है। 27 जनवरी को ये फिल्म भारत में रिलीज की जाएगी। आइए जानते हैं खंडवा में भीख मांगने वाला शेरू कैसे बना ऑस्ट्रेलिया का बिजनेसमैन।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588985694f1c1b5c02cf6581","slug":"hollywood-film-lion-sheru-real-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928, \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5889a2ca4f1c1b5222cf4def","slug":"michael-jackson-daughter-paris-revealed-about-sexual-assault","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e'","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5888298e4f1c1b3e0fcf40ce","slug":"mel-gibson-again-become-the-father-of-a-son","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5888510d4f1c1b9e7dcf43be","slug":"akshay-kumar-s-flop-movies-till-date","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0922\u0947\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58886c894f1c1b3e0fcf43f0","slug":"flashback-this-actress-was-forced-into-prostitution-by-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588875fd4f1c1b5c02cf5b72","slug":"south-actress-attacked-by-stray-dogs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u0902\u091a \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940, \u0915\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58871b2c4f1c1ba333cf497a","slug":"superstitious-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942-\u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e, \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top