सुशांत ने रणवीर पर निकाला गुस्सा, 'बेफिक्रे' को लेकर कही ये बात

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:44 PM IST
Wouldn't have done 'Befikre' had I been offered: Sushant

एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रणवीर सिंह और उनकी हालिया रिलीज 'बेफिक्रे' को लेकर ऐसी बात बोली है कि रणवीर जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे। दरअसल ऐसी खबरें हैं जिनमें कहा जा रहा है कि फिल्म 'बेफिक्रे' रणवीर से पहले सुशांत को ऑफर की गई थी। सुशांत ने इसका खंडन तो किया लेकिन साथ ही ऐसी बात भी कह गए जो रणवीर को चुभ सकती है।

