बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुशांत ने रणवीर पर निकाला गुस्सा, 'बेफिक्रे' को लेकर कही ये बात
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Wouldn't have done 'Befikre' had I been offered: Sushant
{"_id":"586b64b54f1c1ba70915906c","slug":"wouldn-t-have-done-befikre-had-i-been-offered-sushant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, '\u092c\u0947\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:44 PM IST
एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रणवीर सिंह और उनकी हालिया रिलीज 'बेफिक्रे' को लेकर ऐसी बात बोली है कि रणवीर जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे। दरअसल ऐसी खबरें हैं जिनमें कहा जा रहा है कि फिल्म 'बेफिक्रे' रणवीर से पहले सुशांत को ऑफर की गई थी। सुशांत ने इसका खंडन तो किया लेकिन साथ ही ऐसी बात भी कह गए जो रणवीर को चुभ सकती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586b57a64f1c1bc652159172","slug":"mira-rajput-and-shahid-kapoor-at-koffee-with-karan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u091b \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586b33f14f1c1ba378158c10","slug":"nana-patekar-revealed-his-dispute-with-sanjay-dutt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5850f0274f1c1b676f64b06e","slug":"twinkle-khanna-comment-on-compulsory-national-anthem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\"","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"584e5ad54f1c1ba06f6497e4","slug":"padmavati-no-romance-with-deepika-on-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5848f2b24f1c1b243444902a","slug":"this-couple-is-finding-hard-to-meet-in-public","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"57eb9db24f1c1b653b575c3f","slug":"this-bollywood-actress-wants-to-marry-sushant-singh-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top