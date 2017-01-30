आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बाप के सामने बेशर्म हुआ एक्टर, कहा- दीपिका को जमकर करूंगा किस

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:14 PM IST
Will give Deepika a big kiss if woke up as Ranveer: Tiger Shroff

एक्ट्रेस दिशा पटानी के साथ अफेयर को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहे टाइगर श्रॉफ ने कहा है कि वो दीपिका पादुकोण को किस करना चाहते हैं। चौंक गए ना ? लेकिन ये सच है। टाइगर श्रॉफ ने ये खुलासा अपने पिता जैकी श्रॉफ के सामने किया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

tiger shroff deepika padukone

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

Most Viewed

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा

priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आलिया ने शेयर किया अपना 'बेडरूम सीक्रेट', फैन्स जानकर रह गए दंग

aalia bhatt reveals her bedroom secret
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मां बनने के बाद करीना अचानक दिखने लगीं कुछ ऐसी, आप भी देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture after pregnancy
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top