और खास हुआ दीपिका और विन डीजल का रिश्ता, रणवीर क्यों चुप हैं ?
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:29 PM IST
लगता है हॉलीवुड एक्टर विन डीजल एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण पर कुछ ज्यादा ही फिदा हो गए हैं, खासकर तब से जब से उन्होंने दीपिका के साथ हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'xXx: रिटर्न ऑफ जेंडर केज' में काम किया है। विन दीपिका के इस कदर दीवाने हो गए हैं कि सोशल मीडिया से लेकर हर जगह उन्हीं के गुण गाते नजर आ रहे हैं लेकिन इस पर दीपिका के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणवीर सिंह चुप्पी साधे हुए हैं।
