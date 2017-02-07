बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंकल सुनते ही चढ़ गया सलमान का पारा, पिटते-पिटते बचा ये एक्टर
When Salman almost slapped this actor on being called 'uncle'
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:15 PM IST
सलमान खान एक ऐसे एक्टर हैं जो ना सिर्फ अपनी फिल्मों को लेकर चर्चा में रहते हैं बल्कि अपने गुस्से को लेकर भी उन्होंने खूब सुर्खियां बटोरी हैं, और एक बार उनके इसी गुस्से का शिकार हो गए थे वरुण धवन।
