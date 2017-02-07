आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

अंकल सुनते ही चढ़ गया सलमान का पारा, पिटते-पिटते बचा ये एक्टर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:15 PM IST
When Salman almost slapped this actor on being called 'uncle'

सलमान खान एक ऐसे एक्टर हैं जो ना सिर्फ अपनी फिल्मों को लेकर चर्चा में रहते हैं बल्कि अपने गुस्से को लेकर भी उन्होंने खूब सुर्खियां बटोरी हैं, और एक बार उनके इसी गुस्से का शिकार हो गए थे वरुण धवन।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

varun dhawan salman khan

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

जब लीक हुआ था प्रीति जिंटा का बाथरूम वीडियो, क्या है सच्चाई?

preity zinta viral mms taking shower
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ये पाॅपुलर हीराे ऐसा हो गया फटेहाल, फिल्में तो छोड़िए अब सीरियल में भी नहीं मिल रहा काम

chandrachur singh has no money and work
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जाने क्या हुआ, रात भर कराहती रहीं कैट, अब करवाएंगी सर्जरी

katrina kaif undergo dental surgery
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

कंगना ने एक खास शख्स को दिया 2 करोड़ का बंग्ला, आखिर क्या है दोनों का संबंध ?

kangana gifted an expensive flat to her yoga guru
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सलमान ने बांहों में इस तरह जकड़ा कि फूट फूट कर रो पड़ी ये हीरोइन

FlashBack : When Bhagyashree cried for hours on being hugged by Salman
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top