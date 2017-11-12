Download App
जल्द होगी करिश्मा की शादी, पापा रणधीर कपूर ने ब्वायफ्रेंड के बारे में कही बड़ी बात

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:57 AM IST
What Randhir Kapoor has to say in Karisma Kapoor-Sandeep Toshniwal’s relationship

90 के दौर में बॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेस रहीं करिश्मा कपूर एक बार फिर से शादी के बंधन में बंध सकती हैं। खबरों के मुताबिक करिश्मा जल्द ही अपने बॉयफ्रेंड संदीप तोषनीवाल के साथ सात फेरे ले सकती हैं। पापा रणधीर कपूर से भी उन्हें ग्रीन सिग्नल मिल चुका है।

