ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:26 PM IST
What 'Kareeb' actress Neha is upto these days ?

क्या आपको बॉबी देओल की फिल्म 'करीब' की वो हीरोइन याद है जिसने अपने मासूम से चेहरे और अदाओं से सबका दिल जीत लिया था? नेहा ने इसी फिल्म के जरिए बॉलीवुड में अपने करियर की शुरुआत की और पहली ही फिल्म में उन्हें खूब सराहा गया।

ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे

