बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
What 'Kareeb' actress Neha is upto these days ?
{"_id":"5875e12d4f1c1b1629baa3c1","slug":"what-kareeb-actress-neha-is-upto-these-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:26 PM IST
क्या आपको बॉबी देओल की फिल्म 'करीब' की वो हीरोइन याद है जिसने अपने मासूम से चेहरे और अदाओं से सबका दिल जीत लिया था? नेहा ने इसी फिल्म के जरिए बॉलीवुड में अपने करियर की शुरुआत की और पहली ही फिल्म में उन्हें खूब सराहा गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587462ec4f1c1b5e2aba944e","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-fun-with-salman-khan-in-front-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0920\u0939\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875e0ee4f1c1b912bba80ed","slug":"special-story-about-actress-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"53 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875e12d4f1c1b1629baa3c1","slug":"what-kareeb-actress-neha-is-upto-these-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587494384f1c1b577fba8a58","slug":"jayalalithaa-wanted-this-bollywood-actress-to-do-her-biopic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u0932\u0932\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58731eca4f1c1b1829ba87aa","slug":"this-actress-s-career-was-ruined-because-of-her-surgery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"584fc7964f1c1b775d649976","slug":"flashback-when-ajay-devgn-ditched-karisma-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Flashback: \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"584d18cf4f1c1b7c3a2c3461","slug":"flashback-priyanka-chopra-rani-mukerji-dance-like-crazy-at-farah-s-sangeet","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"#Flashback: \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top