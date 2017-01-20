आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इस गाने में शाहिद, कंगना ने पार कर दीं सारी हदें, दिए जमकर लवमेकिंग सीन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:38 AM IST
Watch Shahid and Kangana's initmate scene in 'Ye Ishq Hai'

पिछले दिनों शाहिद कपूर ने फिल्म 'पद्मावती' में दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ इंटीमेट सीन करने से मना कर दिया था लेकिन हाल ही में उनकी फिल्म 'रंगून' के नए गाने में उन्होंने जमकर बोल्ड और लव मेकिंग सीन किए हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shahid kapoor kangana ranaut

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

Most Viewed

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा

priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करण जौहर के बाद एक और हीरो ने अपनी मर्दानगी पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

Actor Saattvic says he is gay
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपने इस 'खास अंग' का बीमा करवाना चाहती हैं सनी लियोन

sunny leone wants body insurance
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

साउथ की इस फिल्म ने तोड़ डाला 'दंगल' का रिकॉर्ड, पहले दिन कमाए इतने करोड़

Chiranjeevi's 'Khaidi No 150' surpasses first day collection of 'Dangal'
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'रंगून' के लिए शाहिद कपूर ने लिया अब तक का सबसे हॉट अवतार

Shahid Kapoor's Latest Shirtless Bathroom Selfie
  • शुक्रवार, 1 अप्रैल 2016
  • +

जब घुड़सवारी करने का शौक कंगना पर पड़ा भारी, तस्वीरें

Kangana Ranaut learns horse riding for Rangoon
  • रविवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2015
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top