बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस गाने में शाहिद, कंगना ने पार कर दीं सारी हदें, दिए जमकर लवमेकिंग सीन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Watch Shahid and Kangana's initmate scene in 'Ye Ishq Hai'
{"_id":"588097a84f1c1bd407efdefa","slug":"watch-shahid-and-kangana-s-initmate-scene-in-ye-ishq-hai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926, \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0935\u092e\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:38 AM IST
पिछले दिनों शाहिद कपूर ने फिल्म 'पद्मावती' में दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ इंटीमेट सीन करने से मना कर दिया था लेकिन हाल ही में उनकी फिल्म 'रंगून' के नए गाने में उन्होंने जमकर बोल्ड और लव मेकिंग सीन किए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5880547a4f1c1be92eefdfd3","slug":"actor-saattvic-says-he-is-gay","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"588041fa4f1c1bc92befdf3a","slug":"sunny-leone-wants-body-insurance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 '\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0917' \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"587dc22e4f1c1b665feff4cd","slug":"chiranjeevi-s-khaidi-no-150-surpasses-first-day-collection-of-dangal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"57177bcf4f1c1bc6568b4606","slug":"saif-ali-khan-injured-on-the-sets-of-rangoon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0948\u092b, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"56fe38614f1c1b6503f0010a","slug":"shahid-kapoor-s-latest-shirtless-bathroom-selfie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 अप्रैल 2016
+ {"_id":"d4ada77a68aac0de7d19acb43566ea4b","slug":"kangana-ranaut-learns-horse-riding-for-rangoon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0918\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Entertainment Archives","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u091f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"entertainment-archives"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top