'मेरी बेटी भी वो अनुभव करे जो मेरी हीरोइनों ने देखा और किया'
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:51 PM IST
आमतौर पर अपनी फिल्मों को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान इन दिनों अपने बच्चों, खासकर सुहाना को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। जहां पिछले दिनों बेटी को डेट करने के लिए नियमों की लंबी-चौड़ी लिस्ट बताई थी वहीं अब उन्होंने कहा है कि वो अपनी बेटी सुहाना को अपनी हीरोइनों की तरह ही हर मैग्जीन के कवर पर देखना चाहते हैं।
