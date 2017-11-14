Download App
अगले साल 'जंगली' में आएगा कमांडो, सिर्फ इस जानवर के लिए लगाएगा जान पर बाजी

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:29 AM IST
vidyut jamwal will be seen in film junglee release next year

फिल्म 'कमांडो' से दर्शकों के फेवरेट बने विद्युत जामवाल जल्द ही एक और नई फिल्म में नजर आएंगे। वे इस फिल्म में जंगली किरदार करते दिखेंगे। फिल्म को अमेरिकी डायरेक्टर निर्देशित करेंगे....

