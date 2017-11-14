बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगले साल 'जंगली' में आएगा कमांडो, सिर्फ इस जानवर के लिए लगाएगा जान पर बाजी
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:29 AM IST
फिल्म 'कमांडो' से दर्शकों के फेवरेट बने विद्युत जामवाल जल्द ही एक और नई फिल्म में नजर आएंगे। वे इस फिल्म में जंगली किरदार करते दिखेंगे। फिल्म को अमेरिकी डायरेक्टर निर्देशित करेंगे....
