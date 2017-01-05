आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख और माहिरा के हॉट रोमांस ने लगाई आग, देखें VIDEO

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:04 PM IST
VIDEO: Shah Rukh-Mahira set the screen on fire in 'Zaalima' song

जहां हाल ही में आए फिल्म 'रईस' के गाने 'लैला मैं लैला' में शाहरुख खान और सनी लियोन की केमेस्ट्री देखने को मिली वहीं अब इस फिल्म का दूसरा गाना आया है 'जालिमा' जिसमें माहिरा खान और शाहरुख का रोमांस दिखने को मिल रहा है।

﻿