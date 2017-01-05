बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाहरुख और माहिरा के हॉट रोमांस ने लगाई आग, देखें VIDEO
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:04 PM IST
जहां हाल ही में आए फिल्म 'रईस' के गाने 'लैला मैं लैला' में शाहरुख खान और सनी लियोन की केमेस्ट्री देखने को मिली वहीं अब इस फिल्म का दूसरा गाना आया है 'जालिमा' जिसमें माहिरा खान और शाहरुख का रोमांस दिखने को मिल रहा है।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
