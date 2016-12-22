आपका शहर Close

सोहेल के बर्थडे पर सलमान ने गाया गाना तो यूलिया और संगीता बिजलानी ने भी मचाई धूम

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:16 AM IST
VIDEO: Salman celebrates Sohail's birthday with Iulia and his ex

मंगलवार यानि 20 दिसंबर को सोहेल खान का बर्थडे था और इसे सलमान खान ने यादगार बना दिया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने सोहेल और अपने दोस्तों के लिए ना सिर्फ एक पार्टी रखी बल्कि सोहेल के लिए एक गाना भी गाया।

﻿