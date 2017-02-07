आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

Valentine Spcl: प्यार में हैं तो इस वैलेंटाइन पर जरूर देखें प्यार में पगी ये फिल्में

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 04:59 PM IST
valentine dday special bollywood romantiv films

वैलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। ये पूरा हफ्ता आपके लिए यादगार बन जाए इसलिए हम आपके लिए लाए हैं बॉलीवुड की ऐसी यादगार फिल्में जिन्हें देखने के बाद आपको अपना प्यार जरूर याद आ जाएगा। अगर आप सिंगल हैं तो ये फिल्में आपको एक बार प्यार में पड़ने पर मजबूर कर देंगी। आइए जानते हैं इन फिल्मों के बारे में...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

valentines gifts valentine day

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

अंकल सुनते ही चढ़ गया सलमान का पारा, पिटते-पिटते बचा ये एक्टर

When Salman almost slapped this actor on being called 'uncle'
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ये पाॅपुलर हीराे ऐसा हो गया फटेहाल, फिल्में तो छोड़िए अब सीरियल में भी नहीं मिल रहा काम

chandrachur singh has no money and work
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जब लीक हुआ था प्रीति जिंटा का बाथरूम वीडियो, क्या है सच्चाई?

preity zinta viral mms taking shower
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

अंकल सुनते ही चढ़ गया सलमान का पारा, पिटते-पिटते बचा ये एक्टर

When Salman almost slapped this actor on being called 'uncle'
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

संजय दत्त की फिल्म से डरी हीरोइन, कहा, 'फिल्म में मेरे और अपने अफेयर का जिक्र मत करना'

Madhuri scared of Sanjay Dutt's biopic ?
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

FlashBack : किसी भी हीरो को पसंद नहीं थी ये हीरोइन, फिर किया कुछ ऐसा, बना रिकॉर्ड

FlashBack : Nobody wanted to work with this yesteryear actress but later everything changed
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top