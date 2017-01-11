आपका शहर Close

9 साल छोटे पति के साथ यूं 'मस्त' हुईं उर्मिला, ग्लैमर की दुनिया से हो गईं है दूर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 05:52 PM IST
urmila matondkar quit from bollywood and enjoy her married life

बॉलीवुड हीरोइन उर्मिला मातोंडकर इन दिनों ग्लैमर की दुनिया से बहुत दूर हो गई है। फिलहाल वो अपनी शादीशुदा जिंदगी इन्जॉय कर रही हैं। उर्मिला सोशल मीडिया से भी बहुत दूर रहती हैं लेकिन हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने फैन्स को अपनी और अपने पति की कुछ तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट अपने बारे में खबर दी है।

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

﻿