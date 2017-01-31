अवॉर्ड के नाम पर हीरो को बीवी ने मारे ताने, गला भर आया
twinkle khanna also said bad words for aksay kumar
बॉलीवुड हीरोइन हुमा कुरैशी के बाद अब एक्टर अक्षय कुमार भी अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'जॉली एलएलबी-2' के जोरदार प्रमोशन में लगे हुए हैं। इसके चलते बॉलीवुड में अपने पहले के दिनों को याद करते हुए एक इंटरव्यू में अक्षय कुमार भावुक हो गए। इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने बताया कि एक अच्छा अभिनेता बनना उनके लिए कितना परेशानी भरा सफर रहा।
