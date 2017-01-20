बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
FlashBack : इस हीरोइन ने इंडस्ट्री छोड़ दी पर मां-बहन के रोल नहीं किए, ताउम्र रहीं अकेली
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
This yesteryear actress was left alone in her last days
{"_id":"5881eb914f1c1bc77cefe9e8","slug":"this-yesteryear-actress-was-left-alone-in-her-last-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u090f, \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:22 PM IST
खूबसूरत आंखें, मनमोहक अदाएं और वो कातिलाना अंदाज, जब बात इन खूबियों की हो तो हीरोइन साधना का नाम आना लाजमी है। साधना को बचपन से ही हीरोइन बनने का शौक था और उनका ये शौक जल्द ही पूरा भी हो गया जब उन्हें पहला ब्रेक मिला।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5881d3a84f1c1be232efe917","slug":"parveen-babi-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0940, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5881a1fd4f1c1b4216efe956","slug":"deepika-padukone-at-ellen-degeneres-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0928 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0930\u0923\u094d\u200d\u093e\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"588068aa4f1c1ba825efe075","slug":"this-actress-broke-her-relation-with-yash-chopra-for-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u092f\u0936 \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"587db65f4f1c1bdc30efe51d","slug":"this-actress-and-former-miss-india-quit-films-for-spiritual-quest-and-went-bald","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0935\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587c709f4f1c1b3503efeb86","slug":"flashback-this-heroine-left-bollywood-at-the-peak-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5877308b4f1c1b7c58ba92fb","slug":"this-heroine-s-image-didn-t-let-her-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top