बीमारी में भी ईशा गुप्ता का जलवा बरकरार, ऐसी PHOTOS पोस्ट कर फिर फैंस को बनाया दीवाना

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:02 PM IST
This pic of Esha Gupta from hospital bed can steal your heart

अपनी ग्लैमरस और हॉट तस्वीरों से अक्सर सोशल मीडिया में अपने फैस के बीच सुर्खियां बटोरनी वाली ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता इन दिनों बीमार है। अपनी नासाज तबियत के साथ हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती ईशा गुप्ता ने एक तस्वीर अपलोड की है।

