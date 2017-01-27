बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस फिल्म के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में पहुंचे इतने लोग कि आप सोच भी नहीं सकते
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
This movie's trailer launch creates a world record
{"_id":"588aec9d4f1c1b5c02cf6979","slug":"this-movie-s-trailer-launch-creates-a-world-record","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u092a \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 05:39 PM IST
अपनी पहली ही फिल्म से कमाई के रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले डेरा सच्चा सौदा के प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम सिंह ने अब अपनी अगली फिल्म से एक और रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है। गुरुवार को उनकी फिल्म 'हिंद का नापाक को जवाब' का सिरसा में ट्रेलर लॉन्च किया गया और इस इवेंट पर तकरीबन तीन करोड़ लोग पहुंचे जो अपनेआप में एक रिकॉर्ड बन गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588b2be84f1c1b380fcf5569","slug":"flashback-this-actress-married-actor-who-was-20-years-older-than-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"58885b974f1c1ba333cf584d","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-s-latest-picture-after-pregnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top