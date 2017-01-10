आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:37 PM IST
This is what Shah Rukh said to his sons for disrespecting girls

सभी जानते हैं कि शाहरुख खान वक्त वक्त पर किस तरह अपने बच्चों को गाइड करते रहते हैं। वो ना सिर्फ एक अच्छे पिता हैं बल्कि उनके एक अच्छे दोस्त भी हैं। लेकिन जब उन्हें सख्ती बरतनी होती है तो वो भी करते हैं। हाल ही में शाहरुख ने अपने बेटों आर्यन और अबराम को एक हिदायत दी है और कहा है कि अगर कभी भी उन्होंने किसी भी लड़की को दुख पहुंचाया तो वो उन्हें बख्शेंगे नहीं और सिर काट देंगे।

