शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?
सभी जानते हैं कि शाहरुख खान वक्त वक्त पर किस तरह अपने बच्चों को गाइड करते रहते हैं। वो ना सिर्फ एक अच्छे पिता हैं बल्कि उनके एक अच्छे दोस्त भी हैं। लेकिन जब उन्हें सख्ती बरतनी होती है तो वो भी करते हैं। हाल ही में शाहरुख ने अपने बेटों आर्यन और अबराम को एक हिदायत दी है और कहा है कि अगर कभी भी उन्होंने किसी भी लड़की को दुख पहुंचाया तो वो उन्हें बख्शेंगे नहीं और सिर काट देंगे।
