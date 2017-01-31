बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली ही फिल्म से स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, करियर रुका तो करने लगी 'चुनाव प्रचार'
This is what Mahima Chaudhary doing nowadays
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:03 PM IST
क्या आपको फिल्म 'परदेस' की हीरोइन महिमा चौधरी याद हैं ? वहीं महिमा चौधरी जिन्होंने अपनी पहली ही फिल्म में दमदार एक्टिंग की ऐसी छाप छोड़ी कि वो रातोंरात स्टार बन गईं। लेकिन आज ये हीरोइन कहां है, क्या आप जानते हैं ?
