आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

पहली ही फिल्म से स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, करियर रुका तो करने लगी 'चुनाव प्रचार'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:03 PM IST
This is what Mahima Chaudhary doing nowadays

क्या आपको फिल्म 'परदेस' की हीरोइन महिमा चौधरी याद हैं ? वहीं महिमा चौधरी जिन्होंने अपनी पहली ही फिल्म में दमदार एक्टिंग की ऐसी छाप छोड़ी कि वो रातोंरात स्टार बन गईं। लेकिन आज ये हीरोइन कहां है, क्या आप जानते हैं ?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

mahima chaudhary bollywood flashback

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, 'करीना धोखा न देतीं तो हालात कुछ और होते'

Bobby Deol makes a shocking allegation on Imtiaz Ali, Kareena and Shahid
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पति की नैया पार लगाने को ऐश ने लिया 'सबसे बड़ा फैसला'

aishwarya rai now give a fullstop to her film career
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सनी लियोन ने पति के साथ बाथटब में शेयर की हॉट फोटो, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

sunny leone share a bathtub photo with husband
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

FlashBack : जब पहली बार परदे पर बिकनी वाली हीरोइन को देख चौंके दर्शक

FlashBack : This actress raised the oomph with her bikini
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

FlashBack : यश चोपड़ा की इस हीरोइन ने अंडरवर्ल्ड से मिली धमकी के बाद छोड़ दिया था देश

FlashBack : This actress left India after threat from underworld
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डिप्रेशन में चली गई थी बॉलीवुड की ये हॉट हीरोइन, योग से जुड़कर सिर तक मुंडवा लिया

This actress and former Miss India quit films for spiritual quest and went bald
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top