बेटी जाह्नवी-खुशी संग श्रीदेवी ने ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया पति बोनी कपूर का बर्थडे, देखें PHOTOS
शनिवार का दिन एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी के पति और मशहूर फिल्ममेकर बोनी कपूर के लिए बेहद खास था। 11 नवम्बर को 1955 जन्मे बोनी शनिवार को 62 साल के हो गए। ऐसे में उनकी पत्नी श्रीदेवी और दोनों बेटियों ने मिलकर उनका जन्मदिन मनाया।
