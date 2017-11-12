Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

बेटी जाह्नवी-खुशी संग श्रीदेवी ने ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया पति बोनी कपूर का बर्थडे, देखें PHOTOS

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 08:01 PM IST
This is how Bony Kapoor celebrate his birthday with Jhanvi khushi and sridevi

शनिवार का दिन एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी के पति और मशहूर फिल्‍ममेकर बोनी कपूर के लिए बेहद खास था। 11 नवम्बर को 1955 जन्मे  बोनी शनिवार को 62 साल के हो गए। ऐसे में उनकी पत्‍नी श्रीदेवी और दोनों बेटियों ने मिलकर उनका जन्‍मदिन मनाया।

Comments

Browse By Tags

bony kapoor celebration birthday jhanvi More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने कोबताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वर्दी पहने शख्स ने विद्या से कहा- 'पैसे लेकर जिस्म दिखाती हो, एक जवान ने देखा तो आफत आ गई'

army men derogatory comments on vidya balan video viral
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

हवा हवाई बनकर आ गई 'तुम्हारी सुलु', नया गाना हुआ लॉन्च

Vidya Balan film Tumhari Sulu new song Hawa Hawai released
  • गुरुवार, 26 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

ये है बॉलीवुड की खबरों का आपका आज का डेली डोज!

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10 special 30 August 04:57
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: विवेक ओबेराय की फिल्म ने तोड़ा बाहुबली-2 का रिकॉर्ड

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10 special 29 August 05:00
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!