कैमरों को देखते ही अक्षय की बेटी ने ऐसे चिढ़ाया मुंह, देखें तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 05:48 PM IST
This is how Akshay's daughter Nitara teased paparazzi

नए साल का जश्न मनाकर लौटे अक्षय कुमार और ट्विंकल खन्ना मंगलवार को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आए लेकिन यहां जिसने सभी का ध्यान सभी की ओर खींचा वो थी उनकी बेटी नितारा।

twinkle khanna nitara

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, चुनाव आयोग को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

﻿