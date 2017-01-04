बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैमरों को देखते ही अक्षय की बेटी ने ऐसे चिढ़ाया मुंह, देखें तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
This is how Akshay's daughter Nitara teased paparazzi
{"_id":"586ce3184f1c1b4d56159e99","slug":"this-is-how-akshay-s-daughter-nitara-teased-paparazzi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 05:48 PM IST
नए साल का जश्न मनाकर लौटे अक्षय कुमार और ट्विंकल खन्ना मंगलवार को मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आए लेकिन यहां जिसने सभी का ध्यान सभी की ओर खींचा वो थी उनकी बेटी नितारा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586cb8004f1c1b945d158bd0","slug":"flop-heroines-after-doing-bold-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586b57a64f1c1bc652159172","slug":"mira-rajput-and-shahid-kapoor-at-koffee-with-karan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e '\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092a\u0942\u091b \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586b33f14f1c1ba378158c10","slug":"nana-patekar-revealed-his-dispute-with-sanjay-dutt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"57e8c2264f1c1bf90a57480a","slug":"papa-akshay-give-precious-gift-to-daughter-nitara","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"27863934a68ace11471a6cdc3c92a48f","slug":"akshay-kumar-enjoys-rope-climbing-twinkle-hangs-out-with-nitara-on-european-holiday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Entertainment Archives","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u091f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"entertainment-archives"}}
{"_id":"c9916f6175cd208508a233e3a20c7ee4","slug":"akshay-twinkle-daughter-nitara-leans-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Entertainment Archives","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u091f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"entertainment-archives"}}
शुक्रवार, 17 अप्रैल 2015
+ {"_id":"de65e2424ed6030775f7452c732d80c6","slug":"twinkle-and-akshay-kumar-s-daughter-nitara-was-spotted-in-a-party-hindi-news-tm","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top