आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इस हीरोइन की छवि ही बनी उसके लिए मुसीबत, नहीं हो पाई कभी शादी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:13 PM IST
This heroine's image didn't let her marry

साठ के दशक में हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर राज करने वाली आशा पारेख का हर कोई दीवाना था, यहां तक कि खुद आशा पारेख भी किसी के प्यार में दीवानी थीं, फिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि उन्होंने कभी शादी नहीं की और आज भी कुंवारी हैं ?

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

asha parekh bollywood flashback

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

पहली फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, अब हो गई ऐसी फटेहाल

This one film wonder is leading miserable life now
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर शूट में सनी लियोन का खास जलवा

dabboo ratnani 2017 calender launch
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस हीरोइन की छवि ही बनी उसके लिए मुसीबत, नहीं हो पाई कभी शादी

This heroine's image didn't let her marry
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ये हीरोइन अचानक ही फिल्मों से हो गई थी गायब, संभाल रही है घर और बच्चे

What 'Kareeb' actress Neha is upto these days ?
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खराब सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया इस हीरोइन का करियर, सालों तक बैठना पड़ा घर

This actress's career was ruined because of her surgery
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब-जब पर्दे पर 'अंधी' हुईं हीरोइनें, आंखों से छलक आए दर्द के आंसु

Bollywood actresses who played blind girl role in films
  • गुरुवार, 24 दिसंबर 2015
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

﻿