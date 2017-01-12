बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस हीरोइन की छवि ही बनी उसके लिए मुसीबत, नहीं हो पाई कभी शादी
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:13 PM IST
साठ के दशक में हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर राज करने वाली आशा पारेख का हर कोई दीवाना था, यहां तक कि खुद आशा पारेख भी किसी के प्यार में दीवानी थीं, फिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि उन्होंने कभी शादी नहीं की और आज भी कुंवारी हैं ?
गुरुवार, 24 दिसंबर 2015
