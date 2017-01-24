आपका शहर Close

इन्हें 'मोटी-काली' कहते थे हीरो, साथ काम करने को कोई नहीं था तैयार

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 12:30 PM IST
This heroine faced racism in Bollywood

एक जमाने में करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाली हीरोइन रेखा की निजी जिंदगी अब किसी से छिपी नहीं है, लेकिन शायद ही कोई जानता हो कि एक वक्त पर वो रंगभेदी टिप्पणियों का शिकार हुई और वो भी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों के हाथों ही।

