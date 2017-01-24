बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन्हें 'मोटी-काली' कहते थे हीरो, साथ काम करने को कोई नहीं था तैयार
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 12:30 PM IST
एक जमाने में करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाली हीरोइन रेखा की निजी जिंदगी अब किसी से छिपी नहीं है, लेकिन शायद ही कोई जानता हो कि एक वक्त पर वो रंगभेदी टिप्पणियों का शिकार हुई और वो भी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लोगों के हाथों ही।
मंगलवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2016
मंगलवार, 18 अक्टूबर 2016
