kavya kavya

बॉलीवुड सिंगर की भांजी निकली ये बच्ची, विराट कोहली ने बताई थी अत्याचार की कहानी!

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 04:52 PM IST
This child Toshi Sabri is niece of bollywood singers Virat Kohli was shared crying girls video

कुछ समय पहले एक बच्ची का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें एक औरत उसे डांट रही थी। वो बच्ची बुरी तरह से रो रही थी और बच्ची अपनी मां से प्यार से पढ़ाने को बोल रही थी। इस वीडियो को टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया था और बच्चों के साथ नरमी से पेश आने का संदेश दिया था। कोहली ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए गुस्सा भी जताया था। पर ये मामला कुछ और ही निकला।

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

बॉलीवुड सिंगर की भांजी निकली ये बच्ची, विराट कोहली ने बताई थी अत्याचार की कहानी!

This child is niece of Bollywood singers, Virat Kohli was shared crying firls video
  मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

