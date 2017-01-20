आपका शहर Close

FlashBack : यश चोपड़ा के साथ था इस हीरोइन का अफेयर, हाउसवाइफ बनने के डर से तोड़ दिया था रिश्ता

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:40 AM IST
This actress broke her relation with Yash Chopra for her career

60-70 के दशक की मशहूर हीरोइन मुमताज तो आप सभी को याद होंगी ही। उनकी अदा, स्टाइल और एक्टिंग के दौरान उनकी हल्की सी मुस्कान सभी को अपना दीवाना बना देती थी। लेकिन शायद ही आप जानते हों कि लाखों दिलों को घायल कर देने वाली मुमताज निर्देशक यश चोपड़ा के प्यार में पागल थीं। खुद यश चोपड़ा भी मुमताज को बेहद पसंद करते थे।

