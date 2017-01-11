बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए ओम पुरी की आखिरी फिल्म 'द गाजी अटैक' का ट्रेलर
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:42 PM IST
एक तरफ जहां सारा देश एक्टर ओम पुरी के आकस्मिक निधन से शोक में है वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी फिल्म 'द गाजी अटैक' का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है। ट्रेलर को खूब सराहा जा रहा है लेकिन दुख की बात ये है कि अपनी इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखने के लिए ओम पुरी अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं।
