देखिए ओम पुरी की आखिरी फिल्म 'द गाजी अटैक' का ट्रेलर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:42 PM IST
The trailer of Om Puri's film 'The Ghazi Attack' released, watch here

एक तरफ जहां सारा देश एक्टर ओम पुरी के आकस्मिक निधन से शोक में है वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी फिल्म 'द गाजी अटैक' का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है। ट्रेलर को खूब सराहा जा रहा है लेकिन दुख की बात ये है कि अपनी इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखने के लिए ओम पुरी अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं।

