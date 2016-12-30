आपका शहर Close

तैमूर से लेकर मीशा, 2016 में इन स्टार किड्स ने मचाया धमाल, देखें तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 02:52 PM IST
Taimur to Misa: Star kids who stole the show in 2016

साल 2016 में कई विवाद और बॉलीवुड सितारों का अलगाव देखने को मिला जो खूब चर्चा में रहे लेकिन जिसने सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियां बटोरीं वो थे तैमूर अली खान, मीशा कपूर और आहिल जैसे स्टार किड्स। तो आइए देखते हैं कि किस तरह सोशल मीडिया से लेकर तमाम जगहों पर इन स्टार किड्स ने बिखेरे जलवे।

﻿