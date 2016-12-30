बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तैमूर से लेकर मीशा, 2016 में इन स्टार किड्स ने मचाया धमाल, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 02:52 PM IST
साल 2016 में कई विवाद और बॉलीवुड सितारों का अलगाव देखने को मिला जो खूब चर्चा में रहे लेकिन जिसने सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियां बटोरीं वो थे तैमूर अली खान, मीशा कपूर और आहिल जैसे स्टार किड्स। तो आइए देखते हैं कि किस तरह सोशल मीडिया से लेकर तमाम जगहों पर इन स्टार किड्स ने बिखेरे जलवे।
