इस वायरल हुई तस्वीर ने खोली हीरो-हीरोइन के अफेयर की पोल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:11 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon enjoy vacation in London

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और कृति सेनन ने अपनी रिलेशनशिप के बारे में कभी भी कुछ भी खुलकर नहीं कहा और हमेशा अपने अफेयर को छिपाते ही नजर आए। लेकिन इन दिनों उनकी एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई है जिसने उनके अफेयर की पोल खोल दी है।

