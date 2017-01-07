बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस वायरल हुई तस्वीर ने खोली हीरो-हीरोइन के अफेयर की पोल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon enjoy vacation in London
{"_id":"58709cd74f1c1b005215c52d","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-kriti-sanon-enjoy-vacation-in-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b-\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 02:11 PM IST
Photo Credit: Stardust.com
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और कृति सेनन ने अपनी रिलेशनशिप के बारे में कभी भी कुछ भी खुलकर नहीं कहा और हमेशा अपने अफेयर को छिपाते ही नजर आए। लेकिन इन दिनों उनकी एक ऐसी तस्वीर सामने आई है जिसने उनके अफेयर की पोल खोल दी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586f51fa4f1c1bb61e159686","slug":"sunny-leone-dance-performance-laila-mai-laila","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5870894a4f1c1b443615a62c","slug":"dinner-at-amitabh-bachchan-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0906\u092a \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f6be64f1c1bcf57158ad9","slug":"om-puri-death-prediction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u092f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top