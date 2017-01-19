आपका शहर Close

अपने इस 'खास अंग' का बीमा करवाना चाहती हैं सनी लियोन

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 11:14 AM IST
sunny leone wants body insurance

पॉर्न इंडस्ट्री छोड़ बॉलीवुड में अपना करियर बनाने वाली सनी लियोन अपने एक खास बयान की वजह से चर्चा में आ गई हैं। दरअसल, सनी अपने किसी खास अंग का बीमा करवाना चाहती हैं। इस बात का खुलासा सनी ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान किया। 

﻿