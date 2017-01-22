आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पोर्न को लेकर सनी लियोनी ने दिया ऐसा बयान, चौंक जाएंगे आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 06:02 PM IST
sunny leone speak about porn films

पोर्न स्टार से बॉलीवुड की हीरोइन बनीं सनी लियोनी ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि पोर्न देखना बेहद निजी चीज है। इसे हम दूसरों से छिपाते हैं लेकिन जो सच है उसे मानना पड़ेगा। उससे भागा नहीं जा सकता। उन्होंने इंटरव्यू में अपने अब तक के सफर और पति डेनियल के बारे में कई राज खोले हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

कितनी सुरक्षित रेल

देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे, कब-कहां और कैसे

Since 2000, the major railway accidents in india

Most Viewed

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा

priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पोर्न को लेकर सनी लियोनी ने दिया ऐसा बयान, चौंक जाएंगे आप

sunny leone speak about porn films
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एक्टर शशि कपूर की बेटी ने पब्लिकली किया ऐसा काम, देखकर हो जाएंगे शर्मसार

sanjana kapoor having beer in a public event
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top