Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

जब पति के साथ खुलेआम रोमांटिक हो गईं सनी लियोन, शेयर की फोटोज

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com: presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 02:05 PM IST
sunny leone shares her romantic photos with her husband daniel weber

सनी लियोन की बात करते ही रोमांस और हॉटनेस का कॉम्बिनेशन सामने आ जाता है और बोल्डनेस की बौछारें हो जाती हैं। इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में सनी का जादू तेजी से चल रहा है। सिर्फ एक्टिंग की नहीं ग्लैमर की दुनिया में भी सनी का दबदबा है। सनी के फैन फॉलोअर्स देश-विदेश में फैले हुए हैं। सनी लियोन की एक झलक पाने को लोगों की लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं और ऐसे में अगर सनी खुद अपनी रोमांटिक फोटो शेयर कर दें तो क्या कहने। 

पढ़ेंः समंदर किनारे ये क्या कर रहीं हैं तमन्ना, PHOTOS से जानिए इसका 'क्वीन' रीमेक कनेक्शन

Comments

Browse By Tags

sunny leone daniel weber

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सेक्सुअलिटी के बयान पर श्री श्री रविशंकर पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, लोग बोले- 'पहले पूरी बात तो जान लो'

Sonam Kapoor & Alia Bhatt SLAM Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on his statement
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' को लेकर सलमान ने कही इतनी बड़ी बात, दीपिका ने कमेंट करने से किया मना

Salman Khan and shahid kapoor comes out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!