जब पति के साथ खुलेआम रोमांटिक हो गईं सनी लियोन, शेयर की फोटोज
सनी लियोन की बात करते ही रोमांस और हॉटनेस का कॉम्बिनेशन सामने आ जाता है और बोल्डनेस की बौछारें हो जाती हैं। इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में सनी का जादू तेजी से चल रहा है। सिर्फ एक्टिंग की नहीं ग्लैमर की दुनिया में भी सनी का दबदबा है। सनी के फैन फॉलोअर्स देश-विदेश में फैले हुए हैं। सनी लियोन की एक झलक पाने को लोगों की लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं और ऐसे में अगर सनी खुद अपनी रोमांटिक फोटो शेयर कर दें तो क्या कहने।
