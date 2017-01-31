बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सनी लियोन ने पति के साथ बाथटब में शेयर की हॉट फोटो, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
sunny leone share a bathtub photo with husband
{"_id":"589011084f1c1b8b1de80a93","slug":"sunny-leone-share-a-bathtub-photo-with-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0925\u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:28 PM IST
पोर्न इंडस्ट्री छोड़ बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने वाली एक्ट्रेस सनी लियोन इन दिनों चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं। हाल ही में शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'रईस' रिलीज हुई है। फिल्म में सनी लियोन का आइटम नंबर 'लैला मैं लैला' दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589042f34f1c1b0b13e80bff","slug":"bobby-deol-makes-a-shocking-allegation-on-imtiaz-ali-kareena-and-shahid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589034b34f1c1b313de8197c","slug":"aishwarya-rai-now-give-a-fullstop-to-her-film-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589011084f1c1b8b1de80a93","slug":"sunny-leone-share-a-bathtub-photo-with-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0925\u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588f72dc4f1c1b7d3de80fde","slug":"amrita-arora-left-films-and-now-known-with-kareena-s-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908' \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588f61e84f1c1b7c3de80f84","slug":"the-movie-trailer-can-be-watched-in-a-day-over-40-million-people","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u094b 40 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588f343a4f1c1b8a17e808d6","slug":"birthday-special-story-on-preity-zinta-and-her-love-affairs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'day Spl : \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588f8e864f1c1b0b13e80796","slug":"mahima-chaudhari-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092e\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902-\u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0940\u0902... ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top