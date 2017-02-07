आपका शहर Close

इस स्टार के बेटे की हीरोइन बनने को ऑडिशन देने पहुंची 400 लड़कियां, लेकिन वहां हुआ कुछ ऐसा...

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:19 AM IST
sunny deol takes audition 400 girls for his son karan deol

इन दिनों सनी देओल अपने बेटे करण देओल को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में लगे हैं। वो जोरो-शोरों से सिर्फ करण का फ्यूचर बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि काफी बड़े लेवल पर करण को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी चल रही है। कई न्यू कमर के सामने करण को लॉन्च करना सनी के लिए बड़ी चुनौती है।

