Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:19 AM IST
इन दिनों सनी देओल अपने बेटे करण देओल को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में लगे हैं। वो जोरो-शोरों से सिर्फ करण का फ्यूचर बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि काफी बड़े लेवल पर करण को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी चल रही है। कई न्यू कमर के सामने करण को लॉन्च करना सनी के लिए बड़ी चुनौती है।
