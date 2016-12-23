आपका शहर Close

सुनील ग्रोवर ने मोदी को लिखी 'मन की बात', कहा- करना चाहता हूं दाऊद से मुलाकात

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:12 PM IST
sunil grover wrote open letter to pm modi

कपिल शर्मा के कॉमेडी शो में गुत्थी और डॉक्टर गुलाटी जैसे किरदार निभाने वाले सुनील ग्रोवर ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से एक अजीब मांग की है। उन्होंने देश के प्रधानमंत्री को एक ओपन लेटर लिखा है। सुनील ने उनसे गुजारिश की है कि वो कॉफी पर दाऊद का इंटरव्यू करना चाहते हैं। 

