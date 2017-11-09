Download App
सलमान और माधुरी को 'परदेस' में क्यों नहीं मिला काम, 20 साल बाद हुआ खुलासा

हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:50 AM IST
Subhash Ghai Reveals Why He Did Not Cast Madhuri Dixit And Salman With Shah Rukh In Film Pardes

सुपरहिट फिल्म 'परदेस' से सुभाष घई ने बॉलीवुड को दो नए चेहरे दिये। इस फिल्म से महिमा चौधरी और अपूर्व अग्निहोत्री ने डेब्यू किया। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि शुरुआत में माधुरी दीक्षित और सलमान खान को कास्ट किया जाना था। सुभाष घई ने फिल्म 'खलनायक' के सेट पर माधुरी से 'परदेस' में उनके किरदार कि चर्चा तक कर ली थी। फिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कि शोमैन सुभाष घई को माधुरी की जगह 'माधुरी जैसी' महिमा चौधरी से काम चलाना पड़ा...

